High school football top performers for Week 6

A look at some of the top performances in high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday.

Print

A look at some of the top performances in high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday:Passed for 470 yards and three touchdowns in win over Yucaipa.Passed for 311 yards and two touchdowns in win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.Completed 12 of 15 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns in win over Chaparral.Rushed for 258 yards and five touchdowns in win over Hart.Had 191 yards rushing and two touchdowns in defeat of Chaminade.Scored three touchdowns to rally Moorpark to win over Newbury Park.

Read more:

latimes »

High school football live updates: Thursday’s games for Week 6 in Southern CaliforniaFollow along tonight, Thursday, September 28, as our Southern California News Group reporters provide scores, stats, videos and much more from the sidelines at tonight’s games.

High school football: Scores from Thursday’s Week 6 gamesAll of the scores from the Week 6 high school football games played Thursday.

See Thursday's Week 6 high school football scoresHere are the scores from Thursday's Alabama high school football games.

Friday Flyover: Minooka High SchoolThis week, we feature Minooka High School on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports!

Pennsylvania high school football scores for Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023High school football scores from around the Keystone State for Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

What we know about the 3 Austin-area high schools that received threats ThursdayTwo Round Rock ISD campuses went on lockdown Thursday afternoon, while an Austin ISD campus went into 'secure' mode.