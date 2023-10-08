High school football: Schedule of games for Oct. 12-14

The high school football schedule for games Oct. 12-14 in the Southland: Thursday, Oct. 12 CITY EASTERN LEAGUE Huntington Park at Los Angeles Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m. South Gate at Bell, 7:30 p.m. SOUTHERN SECTION 605 LEAGUE Artesia at Pioneer, 7 p.m. Glenn vs. Cerritos at Gahr, 7 p.m. BIG 4 LEAGUE Katella vs. Segerstrom at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.

GARDEN GROVE LEAGUE Loara vs. Los Amigos at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m. Rancho Alamitos at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m. Westminster La Quinta vs. Garden Grove Santiago at Garden Grove, 7 p.m. GATEWAY LEAGUE La Mirada at Norwalk, 7 p.m. Mayfair at Dominguez, 7 p.m. Warren vs. Downey at SoFi Stadium, 7 p.m. GOLD COAST LEAGUE Brentwood at Campbell Hall, 6 p.m. Viewpoint vs. Rio Hondo Prep at Calabasas, 7 p.m.

Read more:

latimes »

NFL games today: schedule, channels, live streams for October 8There are 12 NFL games today, including Jaguars vs. Bills and Cowboys vs. 49ers. Find out the start time, channel, and live stream for each game.

Hulu Schedule October 9-15: New TV Shows & Movies Being AddedHulu's schedule for October 9-15 sees the arrival of a new Goosebumps series just in time for Halloween along with much more new content.

Amazon Prime Video Schedule October 9-15: New TV Shows & Movies Being AddedComingSoon.net features the latest movie trailers and news, TV updates, video game reviews, anime releases, and more.

Netflix Schedule October 9-15: New TV Shows & Movies Being AddedNetflix's schedule for October 9-15 will see the arrival of Mike Flanagan's The Fall of the House of Usher along with much more new content.

Disney Plus Schedule October 9-15: New TV Shows & Movies Being AddedDisney Plus' schedule for October 9-15 sees the continuation of Loki season 2 as well as much more new content being added.

Paramount Plus Schedule October 9-15: New TV Shows & Movies Being AddedParamount Plus's schedule for October 9-15 sees the return of Frasier as well as more new content being added to the streaming service.