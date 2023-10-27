High school football matchup moved up to curb violence, now canceled due to social media threats

Hemingway was supposed to take on Johnsonville at 6 p.m. and that was already an earlier start time than originally scheduled, in hopes of curbing any violence.

Hemingway's football coach Byron Adam said the game has been canceled due to security concerns and added, the principals of both schools agreed, due to threatening social media posts. The two schools have a rivalry and Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye planned to have as many as 25 deputies at the game as a show of force.

Also, Joye said his office was looking into more than a dozen threats and whether they're connected to a shooting that happened this week in Johnsonville. No one was injured in that shooting. Any threat is credible to me, with these times that we are having now," the sheriff said. "With shootings at the ballgame — the day of enjoying the fall and Friday night football is something of the past — and it is concerning to me; however, I am not into decision-making for the school. But, we have to support whatever they want to do." headtopics.com

Community members told WPDE's Tonya Brown the schools did the right thing, but such action being taken at all was "sad."

Read more:

komonews »

South Carolina Gov. unveils new education funding dashboard for increased transparencyEarlier today Governor Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office announced their new education funding dashboard website.The new e Read more ⮕

South Carolina, Texas A&M looking to ease fans frustrated with disappointing seasonsSouth Carolina and Texas A&M are looking to give frustrated fans a respite from disappointing seasons when they face each other on Saturday. Both the Gamecocks and Aggies were expected to contend in SEC divisional races. Read more ⮕

Teachers' advocates challenge private school voucher program in South CarolinaA group of South Carolina parents and teachers’ advocates are challenging a new state law establishing private education vouchers with public money. In a lawsuit filed Thursday, the South Carolina Education Association and others say the state’s highest court should toss out the program. Read more ⮕

Brazoswood High School false active shooter lockdown prompts concerns with A.I. security systemBrazosport ISD implemented the ‘Zero Eyes AI’ Security System in February 2023. Read more ⮕

SEC: Staley, South Carolina build super teams from ground up to face LSU's super squadDawn Staley is fan of super teams, particularly the homegrown way she's built them in much of her 16 seasons at South Carolina. Staley hopes the Gamecocks are ready this season to face defending national champion LSU, which is favored to win the Southeastern Conference this season and features the top two transfers from this offseason. Read more ⮕

South Carolina vs Texas A&M Odds, Picks, and Predictions: Aggies Break Out Offensively in College StationCollege football odds, picks and prediction for South Carolina Gamecocks vs Texas A&M Aggies. Week 9 betting free pick and game analysis. Read more ⮕