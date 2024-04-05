High School Athletes Shine at Stanford Invitational

Paul Kuhner and Trevor Rogers, state champion football players and track and field athletes, showcased their skills at the Stanford Invitational . Kuhner placed first in the 100 meters with a time of 10.

49 seconds, ranking fourth in the state this season.

