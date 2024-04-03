High-Rise Hotel Proposed near Las Vegas Strip for Jewish Community

A high-rise hotel has been proposed near the Las Vegas Strip to cater to the Jewish community. The King David Hotel would be located at 3601 Vegas Plaza Dr., directly to the north of The Mirage and west of Treasure Island.

It would be 46 stories tall and feature 486 rooms, along with a synagogue, restaurants, day spa, banquet facility, and convention facilities/exposition halls. Parking would be included in the base of the resort, with five subterranean levels and seven above-ground levels.

