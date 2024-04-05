High Prevalence of Type 1 Diabetes Among Youths and Adults in the United States

Nearly four in every 1000 youths and five in every 1000 adults in the United States reported having type 1 diabetes ( T1D ), according to a study analyzing data from the National Health Interview Survey ( NHIS ).

The study found that T1D prevalence was highest among those aged 10-17 years, males, Hispanic youths, and non-Hispanic White youths. Among adults, T1D prevalence was highest among those aged 45-64 years and ≥ 65 years, non-Hispanic Black adults, and non-Hispanic White adults.

