High Occupancy Rates in Cities Along the Path of Solar Eclipse

Millions of people are expected to travel into the path of totality on April 8th for a shot at seeing a solar eclipse . AirDNA, a company that studies short-term rentals , shared the occupancy numbers for Airbnb and Vrbo in the largest 25 cities in the path of the eclipse. Only Fort Worth, Texas (77.9%) was below 80 percent occupancy and several cities like Dallas (95.3%), Cleveland (97.5%) and Buffalo, New York (98.2%) are nearly completely booked.

"Very strong demand for guests looking to go to cities in the path of the eclipse," said Jamie Lane, AirDNA's Chief Economist. "AirDNA shared a map of occupancy levels across the U.S., where dark blue represents areas with 10% occupancy and dark red represents cities with 100% occupancy. On April 7th, the day before the eclipse, the map shows a large dark red stripe right along the eclipse's path of totality." "What’s amazing is we didn’t filter the data at all.

Solar Eclipse Path Of Totality Occupancy Rates Short-Term Rentals Airbnb Vrbo Travel Demand

