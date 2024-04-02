High Lead Exposure in Children from Home Tap Water

And nearly 70% of young children are getting exposed to lead from their home tap water, according to recent estimates. The study also finds that Black and Hispanic neighborhoods are more likely to have lead exposure, but less likely to be tested for lead.

"The concerning thing here is that is happening at such a population level, and we don't know which houses have small levels of exposure and which ones have large levels," says study co-author, assistant professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, though he notes that even low levels of lead can cause health problems. This toxic metal has been banned from water pipes since 1986, but many homes were built before that. Lead exposure is especially high in Chicago, which has the highest number of lead service lines out of any U.S. city, largely because the city code required the use of lead service lines until the year they were banned. The city of Chicago offers free lead testing kits to residents, but fewer than 10% of households have tested their water

