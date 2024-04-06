High Death Rate at San Diego County Jails Raises Concerns

The unusually high rate of deaths at San Diego County jails — more than 220 since 2006 — remains one of the most frustrating issues in local government. This concern is amplified by the very related concerns about officials in the Sheriff’s Department — and their enablers in county government — seeking to keep hidden ample evidence of their many jaw-dropping failings.

Developments in recent weeks should make San Diegans wonder whether all the claims of department and county leaders to be focused on making things better are hollow spin at best. — On Feb. 28, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals kept intact a lower court ruling requiring the county to turn over findings from more than 20 internal Sheriff’s Department probes to lawyers suing over deadly county jail practices. Even as court losses pile up, Sheriff Kelly Martinez and her de facto defenders on the Board of Supervisors continue to fight for the jail status quo and against transparenc

