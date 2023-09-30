Hiers, Stanton account for 5 TDs, Samford pulls away from East Tennessee 42-28

Michael Hiers threw for 399 yards and a touchdown, Jay Stanton ran for 177 and two scores and Samford defeated East Tennessee State 42-28. Stanton had a 28-yard touchdown run, added a 1-yard plunge and Hiers had a 59-yard catch-and-run with Ty King to help the Bulldogs earn a 21-21 tie at halftime.

Samford (2-3, 1-2 Southern Conference) took control in the second half with three long drives. Hiers capped 74- and 91-yard drives with short touchdown runs and in-between Mychael Hamilton’s 1-yard run capped a 70-yard drive.

Hiers was 42 of 50 with two interceptions and the Bulldogs piled up 547 yards. King had eight catches for 116 yards and Chandler Smith had nine for 98.

