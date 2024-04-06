Hidden Threats of Solar Eclipse 2024 Revealed in Illinois State Police Bulletin

The solar eclipse of 2024 brings with it some hidden threats that are being laid out in a new special bulletin from Illinois State Police . According to the alert, the total eclipse of the sun on Monday will draw unchecked crowds in public places that should be considered terror targets . Local authorities also need to be prepared for drug overdoses as eclipse viewers try to enhance their experience.
At the Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center in Springfield, State Police analysts will replace highway maps on the big screens with the Illinois eclipse path. According to the bulletin "Special Event Impact Analysis" dated next Monday and obtained by the I-Team, STIC authorities will track 21 special events considered "soft targets" for violent extremists
