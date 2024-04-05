Hidden Letters in Baldur's Gate 3 Add Context to the Story

Baldur's Gate 3 likes to hide content in the nooks and crannies of its levels, leaving plenty of small details left unnoticed by Tav and their companions. Not even exploring every location is enough to reveal the wealth of secrets hidden in Faerûn . Since there are so many letters, books, and notes scattered throughout all three acts, it's easy to miss rare hidden letters that add more context to the story.
There's an overwhelming amount of items that can be read in BG3, from letters and notes to books and journals. And since a lot of these items tend to contain information that's not necessarily useful for quests or giving additional background for main characters, it's easy to stop reading them or start skimming through the text. However, that results in Tav and their group missing out on context, which adds more depth to the story of certain characters, or the narrative as a whol
Baldur's Gate 3 Hidden Letters Context Story Secrets Faerûn
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »