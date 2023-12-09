Hidden History of Black Boston: Uncovering the City's Overlooked Past

Boston is famous for historic sites like the Boston Tea Party and Paul Revere's house, but the city's Black history is often overlooked. Joel Mackall, founder of Hidden History of Black Boston tours, aims to change that. After leaving his corporate job, Mackall researched his own family's genealogy and was inspired to educate others through tours and workshops.





