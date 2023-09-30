Hidden grave marker uncovered in Lawndale backyard could derail Metro C Line extension plans

The grave marker of a Jewish soldier was uncovered in a Lawndale backyard, and neighbors say there are likely several more. The site is in the right-of-way of the Metro C Line extension. Jay Gould said for years there were graves in the backyards of his neighborhood in Lawndale, part of what his father told him was an old burial ground. But people doubted it.

These supposed graves just happened to be in the right-of-way of a proposed 4.5-mile Metro C Line extension route that Gould was a fierce critic of, and would take away a chunk of his yard. The discovery of human remains would certainly delay the agency’s plans, if not force Metro to reexamine the route.

This week, Gould, 70, asked his neighbors if he could look for tombstones.“I grabbed a shovel and I started digging,” he said. One of the first drops of the shovel, at his next-door neighbor’s house to the south, hit stone less than three inches deep. He swept the dirt off and there it was: a flat marker etched with a star of David, above “Earle Hoffman, California, S1 USNR World War II, Oct 25, 1926 to Dec. 14, 1951.”

“I felt relieved. I knew it was there,” he said. “I had to prove it to myself and everyone.”

