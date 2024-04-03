Hi-Lawn Rooftop Beer Fest to Take Place at Union Market

Hi-Lawn, expansive rooftop bar above Union Market, is inviting all beer-loving Washingtonians to its inaugural Rooftop Beer Fest on Saturday, April 20. The daylong festival (12-7pm) will feature unlimited tastings from 16+ breweries, tacos and Nashville-style hot chicken from guest chefs, live music and lawn games, all with stunning views overlooking the city and Union Market District.

Tickets to each session are just $50/person, which include unlimited tastings of brews from 16+ breweries ranging from craft producers like Two Roads Brewing, Allagash and Sierra Nevada; to local favorites Atlas Brew Works, Right Proper Brewing Co, ANXO and DC Brau. For those looking for brews without the booze, leading non-alcoholic brewery Athletic Brewing Co. will pour several zero-proof beers, while Sierra Nevada will have their n/a Trail Pass IPA and Golden ales for sampling

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PoPville / 🏆 435. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

“Hi-Lawn Hosts Inaugural Rooftop Beer Fest on Saturday, April 20 with 16+ Breweries, Guest Chefs, Live Music & Lawn Games”1309 5th Street, NE courtesy Hi-Lawn From a press release: 'Hi-Lawn, expansive rooftop bar above Union Market, is inviting all beer-loving Washingtonians to its inaugural Rooftop Beer Fest on Saturday, April 20.

Source: PoPville - 🏆 435. / 53 Read more »

The best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals on lawn mowers, electric lawn tools and garden equipmentLooking to save on lawn mowers, garden tools and more? Check out these great deals from the Amazon Big Spring Sale.

Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »

'March beer' once lubricated Munich's famous fall fest, now found year-round only in USStrong, amber-colored Marzenbier, or 'March beer,' is the traditional beer served at Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany. But it's now found only in the United States.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Field Trip Fest will celebrate community, beer and folk music in San Juan CapistranoThe single-day music and craft beer festival will feature sets by Donavon Frankenreiter, Nikki Lane and Robert Jon & The Wreck at Rancho Riding Park on Saturday, March 30.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

Voodoo Ranger and Nestlé Collaborate to Create Tombstone Pizza-Flavored BeerBeer company Voodoo Ranger has partnered with Nestlé to introduce a new Tombstone Pizza-flavored beer called I(Pizza)A. The IPA contains all the ingredients found in their pizzas, blended into a can of beer. The new flavor will be released on April 7, National Beer Day, and customers have a chance to win a four-pack on the company's website. More details about the unique brew are provided below.

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »

Rooftop solar panel purchases for a home can be quite a riskLow-income and elderly are targeted by door-to-door sales people ‘who say whatever they need to say’

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »