HHS Announces $16.7 Million in New Grants to Boost U.S. Economy and Create Sustainable Jobs for Individuals with Low Incomes

Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Administration of Children and Families (ACF), announced $16.7 million in new grant awards to support 39 Community Economic Development (CED) projects.

“Sustainable community development is an issue of equity. By uplifting communities, we are paving the way for economic stability and mobility for households across the country,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “When we support individuals so they can bring home livable wages to support their families, we give them an opportunity to thrive.

Seventy-five percent of the jobs created under each CED grant will be reserved for individuals with low incomes. Each grant recipient will also provide support services to address barriers that individuals with low incomes may face in obtaining and maintaining sustainable employment. headtopics.com

“Our goal is to foster sustainable and long-term economic mobility, meant to end the cycle of poverty and unemployment in families. Through CED, we are partnering with community development corporations to maintain the momentum in creating and expanding businesses and jobs,” said Acting ACF Assistant Secretary Jeff Hild.

The grants are administered by ACF’s Office of Community Services (OCS). The main goal of the CED program is to expand employment for individuals with low income in communities facing persistent poverty and high unemployment, and to help remove barriers to reliable employment. headtopics.com

“This year we are excited to reach new communities through economic development. On top of the traditional grants, we have awarded new planning grants to communities in states without an active grant, some of which have never received a CED grant before.” said OCS Director Dr. Lanikque Howard.

