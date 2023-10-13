Hezbollah says it's 'fully prepared' to join Hamas in war with Israel

After barbaric Israel attack, Biden must get tough and stop appeasing IranLebanon-based terror group Hezbollah says it is “fully prepared” to join Hamas in its war against Israel, as military officials in the Jewish...

He told supporters in a Beirut suburb, Hezbollah was rejecting foreign nations’ calls for the Lebanese militant group to not get involved, as Hezbollah’s leader was meeting with Iran’s foreign minister to discuss the situation.

“Hezbollah knows its duties perfectly well,” he continued. “We are prepared and ready, fully ready, and we are following developments moment by moment.”Lebanon’s Hezbollah deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem said Friday it is “fully prepared” to join Hamas in its war against Israel. headtopics.com

The group has already exchanged fire with Israeli forces on the Lebanese border, as the IDF tries to fight back against Hamas terrorists. It is unclear what the two men said at the meeting, but afterwards, Amirabdollahian said the US would need to reign in Israel if it wants to prevent an all-out regional war,to UJA-Federation of New York’s emergency fund to supply critical aid to the people of Israel, working with a network of nonprofits helping Jewish communities around the world.

Leaflets warning citizens of an “imminent attack” were dropping into residential areas Friday morning, as panicked families grabbed their belongings and fled. headtopics.com

What is Hezbollah, the militant group on Israel's northern border?Hezbollah and Israel, longtime enemies, have traded shelling since Hamas's weekend attack on Israel.

