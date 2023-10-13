Hezbollah says calls for it not to intervene in war 'will have no effect'

Lebanon's Hezbollah deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem speaks during a rally supporting Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Beirut, Lebanon October 13, 2023.

"The behind-the-scenes calls with us by great powers, Arab countries, envoys of the United Nations, directly and indirectly telling us not to interfere will have no effect," he told supporters gathered in the southern Beirut suburb for a rally.

The cross-border rocket fire and shelling followed the assault by Palestinian faction Hamas against Israeli towns and Israel's retaliatory bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

"The question being asked, which everyone is waiting for, is: what Hezbollah will do and what will its contribution be?" Qassem said. "We will contribute to the confrontation within our plan... when the time comes for any action, we will carry it out.

Qassem spoke at a rally where hundreds of people had gathered in solidarity with Palestinians, waving the flags of Palestine and of Hezbollah. Other rallies were organized in Palestinian camps as well as cities across southern and eastern Lebanon where Hezbollah has a strong presence. Fearing a breakaway group might try to cross the border, the Lebanese army deployed units across the south.

