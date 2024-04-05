Hezbollah leader warns of Iranian response to Israeli strike on consulate

The head of Lebanon's armed group Hezbollah has said that Israel 's strike on Iran 's consulate in Damascus this week marked a " turning point " since Oct. 7, when Palestinian group Hamas launched an operation on Israel that has led to escalating regional tensions. Iran -backed Hezbollah has said it supports Iran 's right to "punish" Israel , and in televised remarks on Friday, Hassan Nasrallah said the response was coming.

"Be certain, be sure, that the Iranian response to the targeting of the consulate in Damascus is definitely coming against Israel," he said. On Monday, the strike killed seven Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps members, among them a senior Quds Force commander, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi. Iran has vowed revenge

