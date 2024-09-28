Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah Killed in Israeli Airstrike

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah , killed in an Israel i airstrike on Friday, led the Lebanese militant group for three decades, transforming it into one of the most powerful paramilitary groups in the Middle East.

A fiery orator viewed as an extremist in the United States and much of the West, he was also considered a pragmatist compared to the militants who dominated Hezbollah after its founding in 1982, during Lebanon’s civil war.Born in 1960 into a poor Shiite family in Beirut’s impoverished northern suburb of Sharshabouk, Nasrallah was later displaced to south Lebanon.

After Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000, Nasrallah rose to iconic status both within Lebanon and throughout the Arab world. His messages were beamed on Hezbollah’s own radio and satellite TV station. A day after the Israel-Hamas war started on Oct. 7, Hezbollah began attacking Israeli military posts along the border calling it a “backup front” for Gaza.

