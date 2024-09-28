Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah Killed In Israeli Airstrike

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut , Lebanon .A statement from Hezbollah Saturday said Nasrallah "has joined his fellow martyrs."Nasrallah was the leader of Hezbollah for more than three decades. He’s by far the most powerful target to be killed by Israel in weeks of intensified fighting with Hezbollah .

"The Palestinian militant group Hamas issued condolences to Hezbollah. Nasrallah frequently described launching rockets against northern Israel as a "support front" for Hamas and Palestinians in Gaza."History has proven that the resistance... whenever its leaders die as martyrs, will be succeeded on the same path by a generation of leaders who are more valiant, stronger and more determined to continue the confrontation," the Hamas statement said.

