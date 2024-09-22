Hezbollah Launches Barrage of Rockets Into Israel

Israel i security and rescue forces work at the site hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon, in Kiryat Bialik, northern Israel , on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024.

The rocket barrage overnight was in response to Israeli attacks in Lebanon that have killed dozens, including a veteran Hezbollah commander, and an unprecedented attack targeting the group's communications devices. Air raid sirens echoed across northern Israel, sending hundreds of thousands of people scrambling into shelters.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said that three people were killed and another four wounded in Israeli strikes near the border, without saying whether they were civilians or combatants.The barrage came after an Israeli airstrike in Beirut on Friday killed at least 45 people, including one of Hezbollah's top leaders and several other fighters, as well as women and children.

"Hundreds of thousands of civilians have come under fire across a lot of northern Israel," he said. "Today we saw fire that was deeper into Israel than before." Until recently, neither side was believed to be seeking an all-out war, and Hezbollah has so far stopped short of targeting Tel Aviv or major civilian infrastructure. But in recent weeks, Israel has shifted its focus from Gaza to Lebanon. Hezbollah has said it would only halt its attacks if the war in Gaza ends, as a cease-fire there appears increasingly elusive.

Hezbollah Israel Rockets War Conflict

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wsyx6 / 🏆 444. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hezbollah launches missile barrage at Israel to avenge top commanderHezbollah launched hundreds of rockets and drones against Israel on Sunday in retaliation for the assassination of a senior commander in Beirut last month.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Hezbollah says it launches attack on Israel after top commander's killingHezbollah says it launches attack on Israel after top commander's killing

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel turns its focus north toward Lebanon and HezbollahIsrael’s defense minister has declared the start of a “new phase” of the war as Israel turns its focus toward the northern front against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel turns its focus north toward Lebanon and HezbollahIsrael’s defense minister has declared the start of a “new phase” of the war as Israel turns its focus toward the northern front against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel turns its focus north toward Lebanon and HezbollahIsrael’s defense minister has declared the start of a “new phase” of the war as Israel turns its focus toward the northern front against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Live updates: Israel launches strikes against Hezbollah targets in LebanonIsrael launched a series of what it characterized as preemptive airstrikes in southern Lebanon, saying they were designed to thwart a heavy barrage of rockets and missiles from being launched toward Israel by Hezbollah. NBC News’ Matt Bradley reports on the scope of the strikes, as the region has been bracing for retaliation for days.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »