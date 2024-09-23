Hezbollah hits back with rockets as it declares an 'open-ended battle' with Israel Search underway for suspects in Alabama mass shooting that killed 4 and injured 17Trump says, if he loses, 2024 run will be his lastSpending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into DecemberHenry rushes for 151 yards, 2 TDs as Ravens hang on to beat Cowboys 28-25John Mulaney and Olivia Munn have a second child, a daughter named MéiCo-founder of Titan to testify before...

The 42-page pact was adopted at Sunday’s opening of a two-day “Summit of the Future,” which continues Monday. Among leaders slated to address the summit are Iran’s Masoud Pezeshkian, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin.Whether the pact would be adopted was still a question when the assembly meeting began on Sunday.

Russia has made significant inroads in Africa -- in countries like Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Central African Republic -- and the continent’s rejection of its amendments along with Mexico, a major Latin American power, was seen as a blow to Moscow by some diplomats and observers.Guterres, clearly relieved at the outcome, then issued a challenge to the leaders: Implement the pact. Prioritize dialogue and negotiations.

Nabbanja stressed that the future should be “free from any oppression” and close widening gaps between developed and developing countries The G77 regrets that the pact doesn’t recognize actions that developed countries should take to close the gap, he said. The pact commits world leaders to reform the 15-member Security Council, to make it more reflective of today’s world and “redress the historical injustice against Africa,” which has no permanent seat, and to address the under-representation of the Asia-Pacific region and Latin America.

Hezbollah Israel Rockets Conflict Middle East

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AP / 🏆 728. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel turns its focus north toward Lebanon and HezbollahIsrael’s defense minister has declared the start of a “new phase” of the war as Israel turns its focus toward the northern front against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel turns its focus north toward Lebanon and HezbollahIsrael’s defense minister has declared the start of a “new phase” of the war as Israel turns its focus toward the northern front against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel turns its focus north toward Lebanon and HezbollahIsrael’s defense minister has declared the start of a “new phase” of the war as Israel turns its focus toward the northern front against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war latest: Oct. 7 mastermind thanks Hezbollah leader for his help attacking IsraelHamas leader Yahya Sinwar has thanked Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah for his support in the ongoing war with Israel.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war latest: Oct. 7 mastermind thanks Hezbollah leader for his help attacking IsraelHamas leader Yahya Sinwar has thanked Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah for his support in the ongoing war with Israel.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war latest: Oct. 7 mastermind thanks Hezbollah leader for his help attacking IsraelHamas leader Yahya Sinwar has thanked Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah for his support in the ongoing war with Israel. In a letter dated Monday but released Friday by Hezbollah’s media office, Sinwar thanks Nasrallah for the “blessed acts” of Iran-backed groups in their support for Hamas since the deadly Oct.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »