Hezbollah Fires Rockets at Israel, IDF Responds with Airstrikes

Israel is woke up Sunday to air raid sirens across the northern portion of the country as Hezbollah fired scores of rockets, causing damage and fires in open areas, but not causing any serious injuries, thanks to Israel ’s defenses.

Over the past few hours, in an additional series of strikes, the IDF struck approximately 110 Hezbollah terrorist targets, including launchers and terrorist infrastructure in multiple areas in southern Lebanon. Following the sirens that sounded at 4:48 and 5:10 in the Jezreel Valley area, approximately 20 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Most of the projectiles were intercepted, and the rest fell in open areas. No injuries were reported.

Asked by the anchor on Army Radio whether the escalation represented the “Third Lebanon War,” or just a step toward it, a correspondent said that it was just a step, but most Israelis expect war, and have been preparing for it.

