Hezbollah bombards Israeli positions in disputed area along border with Syria's Golan Heights

Hezbollah said in a statement that the attack using “large numbers of rockets and shells” was in solidarity with the “Palestinian resistance.” It said the Israeli positions were directly hit.The Israeli army said it shelled the areas where the fire came from on the Lebanese side of the border.

Chebaa Farms was captured by Israel from Syria during the 1967 Mideast war, but Lebanon considers it and the nearby Kfar Chouba hills as Lebanese territories.

Israeli General: IDF Preparing for Hezbollah to Join WarA top Israeli general reportedly has said that the Israel Defense Forces is preparing for the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah to join in the war on Israel once ground operations begin in the Gaza Strip, according to reports from an online open-source intelligence monitor.

Israeli military spokesperson confirms that Hamas militants are holding Israeli civilians and soldiers hostage in GazaIsraeli military spokesperson confirms that Hamas militants are holding Israeli civilians and soldiers hostage in Gaza

Israeli troops kill two Palestinian gunmen, suspected shooter, in West BankTwo Palestinian gunmen were killed and five Israeli soldiers were wounded in occupied West Bank clashes on Thursday and Israeli troops killed the suspect in a later shooting attack on Israeli motorists.

World leaders condemn Hamas for ‘unprecedented’ attack as Iran, Hezbollah praise terroristsWorld leaders from the U.S., Europe and India condemned the attacks, while countries across the Muslim world took more nebulous positions and others blamed Israel for the Hamas attack.