Hezbollah bombards Israeli positions in disputed area along border with Syria's Golan Heights

Almost 2,000 people killed in powerful earthquakes in Afghanistan’s west, says Taliban spokesmanIsraeli military says at least 26 soldiers killed in unprecedented Hamas attack on country’s southHamas attack on Israel thrusts Biden into Mideast crisis and has him fending off GOP...

President Joe Biden has been thrust into a Middle East crisis that risks expanding into a broader conflict and has left him fending off criticism from GOP presidential rivals that his administration’s policies led to this momentAfter years in opposition, Britain’s Labour Party senses it’s on the verge of regaining powerSan Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and other community leaders mourned the loss of...

Ecuadorian authorities say a seventh man accused in the assassination of a presidential candidate in August has been killed inside a prison

Israeli General: IDF Preparing for Hezbollah to Join WarA top Israeli general reportedly has said that the Israel Defense Forces is preparing for the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah to join in the war on Israel once ground operations begin in the Gaza Strip, according to reports from an online open-source intelligence monitor.

Israeli military spokesperson confirms that Hamas militants are holding Israeli civilians and soldiers hostage in GazaIsraeli military spokesperson confirms that Hamas militants are holding Israeli civilians and soldiers hostage in Gaza

Israeli troops kill two Palestinian gunmen, suspected shooter, in West BankTwo Palestinian gunmen were killed and five Israeli soldiers were wounded in occupied West Bank clashes on Thursday and Israeli troops killed the suspect in a later shooting attack on Israeli motorists.

World leaders condemn Hamas for ‘unprecedented’ attack as Iran, Hezbollah praise terroristsWorld leaders from the U.S., Europe and India condemned the attacks, while countries across the Muslim world took more nebulous positions and others blamed Israel for the Hamas attack.