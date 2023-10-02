Hey, Remember When Joaquin Phoenix Played Jesus?

Although films about religious subject material are often mired in controversy, they’ve also been surprisingly successful when it comes to attracting niche audiences. Even though films like Martin Scorsese’s 1988 masterpiece The Last Temptation of Christ and Mel Gibson’s controversial 2004 religious epic The Passion of the Christ earned both defenders and critics from the Christian community, the films nonetheless got people talking.

Although films about religious subject material are often mired in controversy, they’ve also been surprisingly successful when it comes to attracting niche audiences. Even though films like Martin Scorsese’s 1988 masterpiece The Last Temptation of Christ and Mel Gibson’s controversial 2004 religious epic The Passion of the Christ earned both defenders and critics from the Christian community, the films nonetheless got people talking. Audiences are so inherently familiar with these stories that have existed for generations that there’s an inherent appeal to seeing them on screen, but surprisingly, Lion director Garth Davis’ biblical epic Mary Magdalene seemed to disappear after its unceremonious debut during the Easter season of 2018. The film’s minimal impact is disappointing considering how it differentiates itself from other films attempting to tell the story of Jesus of Nazareth’s last days. Not only is Mary Magdalene a feminist retelling of religious scripture that puts Rooney Mara’s performance as the titular gospel front and center, but it happened to feature an idiosyncratic, and utterly fascinating performance by Joaquin Phoenix as the Messiah.

‘Mary Magdalene’ Doesn’t Limit Its Audience Davis’ work on Lion was remarkable because of its realism and sensitivity to cultural issues relevant to India’s impoverished communities; while Davis didn’t necessarily use the film as a political statement to commentate on the current political infrastructure of the country, he certainly had a lot of empathy for those that had been suffering as a result of the nation’s lack of resources. Davis examined a universally relatable story in the story of Saroo Brierley’s (Dev Patel) reunion with his family after spending nearly 25 years away from them. This was an approach that he brought to Mary Magdalene as well; rather than drawing directly from religious scripture, Davis examined the events from a strictly historical perspective.

By not confirming any specifically religious events within the film (as it notably ends prior to Jesus’ resurrection), Davis was able to make a film that appealed to multiple sets of audiences. Those who didn’t follow the Christian faith may have had a greater interest in seeing the story of an underrepresented historical figure like Mary Magdalene, as Davis does his best to convey why her interpretation of Jesus’ teachings were so impactful in comparison to the other apostles. Davis’ work is also unquestionably a feminist retelling. The first act of the film features very little time devoted to Jesus himself, instead focusing on the struggles that Mary faces during her family life as her relatives attempt to restrict her autonomy. Davis is keen to correct words of slander that negated Magdalene’s life to one of a prostitute, a misconception that has existed for over fifteen centuries.

However, the religious subtext is certainly there for those looking to see a creative interpretation of their faith on screen. By removing any unconfirmed historical details, Davis allows the film to focus more on the specific nature of Jesus’ teachings, and why they were so brave during the height of the Roman Empire. Phoenix’s Jesus is initially a very charismatic figure; he promises that faith will be rewarded and that believers will be welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven, a rather simple notion that earns him a significant following. It’s when Jesus makes his policy of non-violence so intrinsic to the faith that he begins ruffling the feathers of the community’s traditions.

Why Joaquin Phoenix Was Compelling as Jesus Davis gets to the heart of the moral drama that makes Jesus of Nazareth such a fascinating historical figure, regardless of their faith. Mary Magdalene examines the great pain Jesus felt by each of his acts of kindness, as it’s clear that he’s carrying a great burden upon his shoulders. That burden can be interpreted in different ways by viewers who believe different things. The film is also keen to connect his teachings to modern-day concepts about violence; Jesus reacts drastically after observing a marketplace overrun with violence and pleads with the vendors that violence will not earn them peace or forgiveness.

The casting of Phoenix was a fascinating one. Although Phoenix is known for tackling controversial and unusual characters, he was able to bring out a naturalistic kindness to his performance that felt very respectful to Jesus as both a historical and religious figure. At this point in his career, Phoenix’s unconventional charisma had become intrinsic to his star power, and this quality certainly came out during the early scenes within the film in which Jesus spreads the word of God with his disciples Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Judas (Tahar Rahim). His quiet, contemplative nature allows him to convey wisdom to mass audiences.

Joaquin Phoenix Is Excellent at Playing Struggling Heroes However, this was also an era in which Phoenix had become best known for his work playing tortured heroes whose pursuit of heroism leaves them emotionally uncontrollable; this quality was evident in The Sisters Brothers, You Were Never Really Here, Irrational Man, Her, Inherent Vice, and Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot among others. It became an element of his version of Jesus. Phoenix’s depiction of Jesus finds it more difficult to connect with his followers when he becomes overwhelmed by the sinners that surround him, and his non-violent policies earn the backlash of the community’s fundamentalist believers.

Mary Magdalene is not the story of Jesus; it’s the story of the woman who interpreted his message. The film underscores the importance of Jesus’ teachings, but it doesn’t present Mary as simply an observer who took in his word without thought. She was integral to interpreting how his beliefs would be carried out in practice, and Mara conveys this fiercely independent aspect of Mary’s personality. Beyond any specific feminist interpretations on the film’s part, Mary Magdalene shows why Mary’s earnest acceptance of Jesus’ true words were so distinct from the corrupted version that Judas wants to spread (although Rahim grants the role with more humanity than previous interpretations). Mary Magdalene is a fascinating example of how a creative interpretation of religious scripture can be rewarding for both fans of arthouse cinema and religious audiences. Some pundits may criticize the film’s lack of narrative momentum, and there are certainly those in the religious community who likely took issue with Davis’ interpretation. However, presenting such a quintessential story from a removed perspective allowed the film to simply appeal to both audiences in the first place.