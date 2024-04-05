Heuristic Adjustment for Minimizing Expanded States in Search Algorithms

This paper discusses a heuristic adjustment method for minimizing the number of expanded states in search algorithms . The authors propose a theory that modifies the GBFS algorithm by adjusting the heuristic value using a policy estimated from a neural network .

The theory is compared to a similar approach in related work, which is more complex. The authors conduct experiments to evaluate the efficiency of their method and provide a conclusion based on the results.

Heuristic Adjustment Expanded States Search Algorithms GBFS Neural Network

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



hackernoon / 🏆 532. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Strategic Gossip: Maximizing Career Benefits While Minimizing RisksAs an executive career coach, I help women navigate job changes, succeed in male-dominated fields, and launch their own companies. Prior to building my coaching career, I was a core member of the original glaceau vitaminwater team and built the national distribution which resulted in Coca-Cola acquiring the company for $4.6B.

Source: ForbesWomen - 🏆 477. / 51 Read more »

Millions of borrowers to see student loan payments drop in July after SAVE adjustmentInstead of calculating student loan payments using 10% of a borrower's income, they'll be calculated using 5% of a borrower's income starting in July.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E reportedly gets another price adjustment to keep it competitiveGet in-depth info on the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E including prices, specs, reviews, options, safety and reliability ratings.

Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »

Stanford hopes attitude adjustment gets them out of Maples Pavilion in NCAA Women’s TournamentJerry McDonald has been with the Bay Area News Group for more than 30 years, with a heavy concentration of NFL football since the Raiders returned to Oakland in 1995. His all-time favorite athlete is a right-handed pitcher at Division III Linfield College in Oregon.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

HeuristicsA heuristic is a mental shortcut that allows an individual to make a decision, pass judgment, or solve a problem quickly and with minimal mental effort.

Source: PsychToday - 🏆 714. / 51 Read more »

March Madness predictions: Four picks for Sunday's Round of 32 actionI thought the only thing that could ruin the magic of March was expanding the NCAA Tournament and minimizing the role of mid-majors.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »