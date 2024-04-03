Hermeus Unveils Hypersonic Aircraft Capable of Flying from New York to London in Under an Hour

Hermeus, a company specializing in hypersonic aircraft, has announced the development of the Quarterhorse Mk 1, which is expected to fly at a speed of Mach 5.5. The aircraft is designed to travel from New York to London in less than an hour.

