Here's why your cellphone will get an emergency alert today

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), along with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), is running the test to make sure the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) for cellphones and the Emergency Alert System (EAS) for radio and television are in proper working order in preparation for an actual emergency, like a natural disaster, terrorism or other threats to public safety, especially...

The upcoming test has also sparked conspiracy theories online, which have been debunked as false, according to the Associated Press.When the test alert is expected to happen Today, Wednesday, Oct. 4, at approximately 2:20 p.m. ET, the alert will happen simultaneously in each time zone nationwide. Here’s when you can expect to be alerted depending on your time zone:, the national test will display the following message on mobile phones:"THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.

Mobile phones set to Spanish will display: “ESTA ES UNA PRUEBA del Sistema Nacional de Alerta de Emergencia. No se necesita acción.”On TV and radio, the announcement will say: “This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test.

If you turn off the vibration or sound on your mobile phone, you might not feel the vibration or hear the alert signal."airplane mode," is connected to a virtual private network (VPN) or has opted out of receiving alerts under the notification settings menu. headtopics.com

If you're on a phone call when the alert is sent to your mobile phone, the message and tone will be delayed until you hang up,All major U.S. wireless providers participate in Wireless Emergency Alerts and will transmit the national test in a 30-minute window, but your mobile phone should receive it only once.

