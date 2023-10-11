Here’s why interest rates are soaring for mortgages, credit cards

at their highest level in more than two decades. The average rate for credit card holders tops anything on record at thePain-inducing interest rates for just about any loan, experts said, trace to an underlying trend: Rapidly rising U.S. government bond yields.

"Everything is built up from the Treasury bond yields," Marti Subrahmanyam, a professor of finance and business at New York University, told ABC News.Why have bond yields risen so rapidly? A rise in the Fed's benchmark interest rate closely tracks with increases in short-term Treasury bond yields, which in turn influence yields for long-term Treasury bonds, such as the 10-year Treasury, Jim Bianco, a market analyst at Bianco Research, told ABC News.

"This more aggressive move in bond yields has coincided with a realization and grudging acceptance that the Fed is going to be keeping interest rates higher for longer and won't be cutting them anytime soon," Edward Marrinan, a credit analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities America, told ABC News. headtopics.com

The onset of this financial pain is exemplified by the housing market, where the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage is about 7.5%, Each percentage point increase in a mortgage rate can add thousands or tens of thousands in additional costs each year, depending on the price of the house, according to"For most people, the biggest loan that they need to take out is a mortgage," Bianco said. "Mortgage rates are going up and monthly payments are becoming more expensive.

Read more:

ABC »

Today’s mortgage rates hold steady for 15-year terms, while 30-year rates riseMortgage rates fluctuate almost daily based on economic conditions. Here are today’s mortgage rates and what you need to know about getting the best rate.

Housing industry urges Powell to stop raising interest rates or risk an economic hard landingOfficials voiced their worries about the direction of monetary policy and the impact it is having on the beleaguered real estate market.

Fed's Bostic: We don't need to increase rates any moreAtlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said on Tuesday that the policy rate is sufficiently restrictive to get to the 2% inflation target, p

US bank profits set to rise on higher rates while Wall Street lagsUS bank profits set to rise on higher rates while Wall Street lags

Today’s mortgage rates remain unchanged for 15- and 30-year termsMortgage rates fluctuate almost daily based on economic conditions. Here are today’s mortgage rates and what you need to know about getting the best rate

Credit card interest rates highest in at least 38 yearsZachary Halaschak is an economics reporter at the Washington Examiner. Before moving to Washington, he worked in Alaska, covering politics, government, and crime for the Ketchikan Daily News. While there, Zach won the Alaska Press Club’s second-place award for best reporting on crime or courts for his coverage of a local surgeon’s alleged murder. He graduated from the University of Richmond in 2017 and is originally from Marco Island, Florida.