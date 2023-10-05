Here’s where ETF investors could turn to hide as Treasurys sell-off upends U.S. stocks

Hello! This is MarketWatch reporter Isabel Wang bringing you this week’s ETF Wrap. In this week’s edition, we look at how ETF investors can navigate the choppy financial markets which remain on edge after a sell-off in U.S. government bonds drove long-term borrowing costs to the highest level in more than a decade, undercutting stock prices.
Rising yields reflect a diminishing price for the securities when interest rates rise, and hit existing holders of Treasuries.The surprising strength of the U.S. economy, as demonstrated by this week’s labor-market data, coupled with hawkish talk from Federal Reserve officials indicating the central bank may need to keep tightening monetary policy, have led to the bond sell-off this week.
"It is not insignificant… It really makes you think about how you're doing risk management because you can't have the piece of the portfolio that's supposed to be the risk mitigator falling the worst we've ever seen in the equity-market fall. That's a big issue," Urbanowicz told MarketWatch.
The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF BIL, which tracks all publicly issued U.S. Treasury Bills that have a remaining maturity of less than 3 months and at least 1 month, offers a yield of 5.43%. The fund attracted over $1 billion of inflows in the week to Wednesday, the largest inflows among over 800 ETFs that MarketWatch tracked in the past week, according to FactSet data.