Here’s when every Colorado ski resort plans to open for the 2023-24 season

Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders line up in the lift line on opening day at Arapahoe Basin last season. That scene could be repeated soon. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post)Opening day for Colorado ski season is drawing near. Arapahoe Basin has announced it will open on Oct. 29. Keystone and Loveland may not be far behind, andOfficials at Keystone, Loveland and Winter Park say they will open as soon as conditions and weather allow.

