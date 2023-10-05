Here's what to expect when banks report earnings, and how cheap their stocks are now

You might have expected financial stocks to be among the worst performers in the S&P 500 this year, in light of three high-profile bank failures, the pressure from the decline in market values for banks’ bond holdings and the competition for deposits as interest rates have risen. But the financial sector is down 2.8% this year with dividends reinvested.

Big bank stocks are cheap Here are weighted forward price-to-earnings valuations for the 11 sectors of the S&P 500 sectors and broad stock indexes with a comparison of current valuations to 5- and 10-year...

One factor that may have helped push P/E valuations lower has been the curtailment of share buybacks, as banks build up capital to comply with new regulations. Buybacks lower share counts and increase earnings per share, hopefully to support rising share prices. But buybacks don’t always pay off. headtopics.com

Another way to compare bank stocks is by price to book value, or tangible book value, which removes intangible assets, such as loan servicing rights and goodwill from the denominator.

Analysts’ favorite big-bank stocks Leaving the 20 largest U.S. banks in the same order, here are summaries of ratings and consensus price targets among analysts polled by FactSet: Bove made it clear that he thinks Citi is an appropriate investment for people who can commit for a period of years, because he believes “it will take 12 to 15 months for the company to produce a definable growth path. headtopics.com

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Wells Fargo downgrades four regional banks and highlights four top names in analyst shiftF.N.B., Western Alliance, East West Bancorp, Pinnacle are top picks while First Horizon, Associated Banc, Banc of California and First Interstate get downgrade.

Banks Likely to Feel the Heat Again as Bond Yields Keep on Rising RelentlesslyBonds Analysis by The Tokenist (Timothy Fries) covering: United States 10-Year, 10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread, United States 10-Year TIPS. Read The Tokenist (Timothy Fries)'s latest article on Investing.com

Exclusive: Rep. Jim Banks Asks Pentagon If Official Arrested for Dogfighting Ring Is Still Being PaidSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Central banks will face unfamiliar challenges to achieve CBDC inclusivity, study saysA Bank of Canada study paper has examined financial inclusion and how it relates to the introduction of a central bank digital currency.

Cummins banks on all-rounders to bring Australia World Cup gloryAustralia's aura as the all-conquering juggernauts of one-day cricket is long gone but captain Pat Cummins is optimistic that the abundance of all-rounders at his disposal in India will help them add another trophy to their collection.

Must-do excursions in Outer Banks: Wild horses and the Wright brothers (photos)Get the latest Northeast Ohio , US and International travel news. Browse cleveland.com online travel news site for information and tips on local and world travel guides, travel planning and information.