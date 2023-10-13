Here's what to expect from Citigroup's third-quarter earnings report

Jane Fraser CEO, Citi, speaks at the 2023 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, May 1, 2023.is set to report its third-quarter results on Friday morning, where investors will be looking for updates on CEO Jane Fraser's reorganization plans at the New York-based bank.

Here's what Wall Street analysts are expecting, according to a survey of analysts by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv.Citigroup's stock was down 8% for the year entering Friday.

Read more:

CNBC »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Citigroup Reports Earnings Friday. What to Expect.Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect the bank's profit will fall 28% from the year-ago quarter to $2.5 billion.

Are High Rates Taking a Toll on Consumers? Bank Earnings Will Provide a ClueJPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup are set to kick off third-quarter bank results Friday

Here's what to expect from Citigroup's third-quarter earnings reportFriday’s report is the first major update since Citigroup announced a new corporate structure in September.

Citigroup's board to meet in Singapore for the first time since 2011Citigroup's board to meet in Singapore for the first time since 2011

Bitcoin Remains Flat Despite US CPI Numbers for September Being Higher Than EstimatedCrypto Blog

Here’s the inflation breakdown for September 2023 — in one chartThe consumer price index, a key inflation gauge, rose 3.7% in September, unchanged from August, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Thursday.