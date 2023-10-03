The United Auto Workers and Detroit’s Big Three vehicle manufacturers have been locked in tense contract negotiations for weeks. Frustrated by the state of negotiations, the union on Sept. 15 began striking at one factory at each company, and has been steadily expanding the strike to more factories and warehouses to try to raise the pressure.

The union has also demanded a 32-hour workweek (with pay for 40 hours); the right to strike over plant closures during the course of the next contract; and, in the event that an automaker does close a plant, provisions that would force the company to continue paying workers indefinitely to do community service.

Ford has not agreed to restore defined-benefit pensions and company-financed health care in retirement for all workers. Ford says it is also opposed to a UAW demand to guarantee that future battery factories will offer the same pay and benefits as existing factories.a 20 percent wage raise over the life of the contract, including 10 percent in the first year.

GM has offered to boost temp workers’ starting wage by 20 percent, to $20 an hour, but has not agreed to the union’s demand to convert all temps to permanent status. The UAW says that GM still isn’t meeting the union’s demands on cost-of-living adjustment to wages. And GM hasn’t agreed to allow workers to strike over plant closures.a 20 percent wage raise over the life of the contract, including 10 percent immediately when workers ratify the deal. headtopics.com

Stellantis is proposing a 20 percent increase to temps’ starting wage, to $20 an hour, but it is not agreeing to the union demand to convert all temps to permanent status. The union on Sept. 29 said Stellantis had made important concessions relating to cost of living allowances and the right to strike over plant closures, but neither side disclosed details. Previously Stellantis proposed a formula that would pay employees when inflation exceeds 3 percent.

