Here's what magic mushrooms do to your brain — it's absolutely wild, and potentially dangerous

Wife of crazed pilot who tried to crash plane speaks out after 83 attempted murder chargesan off-duty pilot’s alleged psychedelics-induced outburstWhile traditional treatment methods, such as taking selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs, can take weeks to months to yield results, researchers have been able to witness neuron connectivity in as little as half an hour with mushrooms, according to reports...

In theory, the drug rewires the brain — it allows users to gain new perspectives, or “flexible thinking,” experts told CNN. “Patients with psychiatric disorders, usually their brain is stuck in a circuit that they can’t get out of, and psychedelics break that cycle,” Charles Nemeroff, co-director at the Center for Psychedelic Research & Therapy at the Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin, toldsee, hear or feel things that aren’t real

, which can be distressing and cause accidents. At worst, they can induce psychosis, and those who have a history of mental disorders like bipolar disorder or schizophrenia are more at risk. For sleep-deprived, off-duty pilot Joseph Emerson — who allegedly downed magic mushrooms for the first time before boarding an Alaskan Airlines flight from Everett, Washington, to San Francisco — it meant he believed he was dreaming. headtopics.com

According to the affidavit, he “pulled both emergency shut-off handles” because he just wanted to “wake up,” putting everyone on board in danger. Emerson was reportedly on 40 hours of no sleep and had taken the psychoactive mushrooms about 2 days before boarding the flight. While the drug’s effects typically only last 4 to 6 hours, experts believe ‘shroom-induced psychosis can last well beyond when the drug has left the body.

“When a psychotic episode is triggered, it’s not about the effects of the drug at all,” Nemeroff told The Washington Post. “It takes on a life of its own.”

Read more:

nypost »

California magic mushroom legalization plan in jeopardy after Alaska Airlines pilot's arrestA San Francisco lawmaker says he’ll reintroduce a therapeutic-focused psychedelics bill next year. Read more ⮕

Alaska Airlines pilot to appear in federal court ThursdayEmerson faces a federal charge of interfering with a flight crew and 83 attempted murder charges in a Multnomah County circuit court. Read more ⮕

Lawyer says Alaska Airlines pilot was not under the influence of intoxicantsA lawyer for an off-duty Alaska Airlines pilot who is accused of trying to shut off a plane's engines midflight said his client was not under the influence of intoxicants at the time. Read more ⮕

Aviation expert discusses mental state of pilots in US amid Alaska Airlines incidentThe recent attempt by an off-duty pilot to crash an Alaska Airlines flight has sparked growing concern for the mental state of pilots nationwide. We spoke with an aviation expert to dig deeper and get answers about the issue. Read more ⮕

Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she's in shock after averted Horizon Air disasterThe former Alaska Airlines pilot who police say tried to cut the engines while riding in the cockpit jump seat during a Horizon Air flight made his first appearance in federal court in Portland, Oregon Read more ⮕

Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she's in shock after averted Horizon Air disasterThe former Alaska Airlines pilot who police say tried to cut the engines while riding in the cockpit jump seat during a Horizon Air flight made his first appearance in federal court in Portland, Oregon Read more ⮕