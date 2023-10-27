Here's what magic mushrooms do to your brain — it's absolutely wild, and potentially dangerous

Wife of crazed pilot who tried to crash plane speaks out after 83 attempted murder chargesan off-duty pilot’s alleged psychedelics-induced outburstWhile traditional treatment methods, such as taking selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs, can take weeks to months to yield results, researchers have been able to witness neuron connectivity in as little as half an hour with mushrooms, according to reports...
In theory, the drug rewires the brain — it allows users to gain new perspectives, or "flexible thinking," experts told CNN. "Patients with psychiatric disorders, usually their brain is stuck in a circuit that they can't get out of, and psychedelics break that cycle," Charles Nemeroff, co-director at the Center for Psychedelic Research & Therapy at the Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin, told CNN. However, psychedelics can also cause hallucinations — users may see, hear or feel things that aren't real
which can be distressing and cause accidents. At worst, they can induce psychosis, and those who have a history of mental disorders like bipolar disorder or schizophrenia are more at risk. For sleep-deprived, off-duty pilot Joseph Emerson — who allegedly downed magic mushrooms for the first time before boarding an Alaskan Airlines flight from Everett, Washington, to San Francisco — it meant he believed he was dreaming.
According to the affidavit, he “pulled both emergency shut-off handles” because he just wanted to “wake up,” putting everyone on board in danger. Emerson was reportedly on 40 hours of no sleep and had taken the psychoactive mushrooms about 2 days before boarding the flight. While the drug’s effects typically only last 4 to 6 hours, experts believe ‘shroom-induced psychosis can last well beyond when the drug has left the body.
“When a psychotic episode is triggered, it’s not about the effects of the drug at all,” Nemeroff told The Washington Post. “It takes on a life of its own.”