| Here’s what happened at the second Republican primary debate. Really.

Do you want to hear these seven people yell unintelligibly over one another for two hours of your life that you will never get back? Excuse me, Ronald Reagan said that Republicans should not attack one another personally. That was his special 11th commandment.No, I’m the moderator.

Commandments! Ronald Reagan! Two things I love, exactly as much as I love my wife, even if she does teach school, which we are against now, I think?

Analysis: Republican debate brings chaos, attacks and a slog for second placeWe are only against the teaching of DEI and CRT. I know what some liberals say: Maybe the reason our kids are so behind on their reading skills is that we now teach only 20 letters of the alphabet! But I’m sorry, those letters are out! I don’t make the rules!Vice President Pence, I have a question about how you would repeal Obamacare.I would solve mass shootings with … the death penalty.So Obamacare is here to stay?

Ramaswamy:

[Another pause for the candidates to shout unintelligibly over one another, this time with the voice of Tim Scott emerging as he asks whether anyone can see or hear him.]Aren’t we having fun? I just want to say, I respect you all. Not as much as I respect Donald Trump, the one perfect president in my lifetime, but still a good amount. I am eager to have you in the Ramaswamy Cabinet. I know I may seem like a bit of a know-it-all, at times —That is not what you seem like, not a bit, and not even at times. I feel dumber every time you open your mouth. I don’t trust you and you are helping China, where you do sinister business with your close business friend Hunter Biden!