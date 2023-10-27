Here's What Child Stars Of Halloween Or Horror Films Are Doing Now

These 18 Former Child Actors Had Notable Roles In Classic Halloween Or Horror Films, And Here's What They're Doing NowHalloween is just a few days away, and that means it's time for some classic spooky films. If you're wondering what the child stars of beloved movies likein 2006 when he started going by the name J. Paul.

Since then, his credits include an appearance in the seriesAs for Lora Anne Criswell, the actor who played Camilla's sister (aka the younger version of Nicole Kidman's character), she followed up the film with one more acting role inEvan played one of Sandra Bullock's character's two daughters.

Read more:

BuzzFeed »

Halloween spending expected to exceed $12 billion this yearAn estimated 73% of Americans will celebrate Halloween or participate in Halloween activities this year. Read more ⮕

Here's What Child Stars Of Classic Halloween Films Are Doing NowFrom Halloween and Hocus Pocus to Orphan and Us. Read more ⮕

Just In Time For Halloween: ‘Satan Wants You’ Explores Origins Of Satanic Panic That Spread WorldwideIn the 1990s, “Satanic Panic” swept North America and other parts of the world, a false belief that Devil worshipers were engaging in ritual abuse of children on a mass scale – drinking their blood… Read more ⮕

10 chilling true crime documentaries to watch this Halloween Paradise Lost | Official Trailer (1996) Read more ⮕

5 last-minute Halloween decor ideas on Amazon you don’t want to missIn time for Halloween, here are 5 fun and frightful decorating ideas for home and yard that eager trick-or-treaters will welcome (or not!). All of these are available on Amazon. Read more ⮕

Halloween DUI enforcement period begins ThursdayHere are the top stories from the noon newscast on October 25, 2023. Read more ⮕