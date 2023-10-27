Here's the Rangers' Game 1 starting lineup and full World Series roster

There were no changes from the previous round, as the Rangers’ 26-man roster remains the same as it was for the American League Championship Series.

On Friday, the club announced their full World Series roster, and then, around 2 p.m., they announced their starting lineup for Game 1 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. There were no changes to the roster from the previous round, as the Rangers’ 26-man unit is the same as it was for the American League Championship Series.Shortly after 2 p.m., the club announced its starting lineup for Game 1 against the Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field:

For Game 1, the roof is closed, to no surprise, as rain and storms are expected to pass through the area on Friday evening.how the Rangers and Diamondbacks played against each other this season

