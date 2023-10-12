The consumer price index rose 3.7% in the 12 months through September, unchanged from August, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Thursday.The U.S. Federal Reserve aims for a 2% annual inflation rate over the long term. Fed officials don't expect that to happen until 2026."The speed of the decline is always going to be uncertain," said Andrew Hunter, deputy chief U.S.
Despite recent improvements, economists say it will take a while for inflation to return to normal, stable levels. However, that's a big improvement from August, when prices at the pump jumped 10.6% during the month largely due to77-year-old widow lost $661,000 in a common tech scam
Prices have fallen in October, too. The average price per gallon was $3.68 as of October 9, down 15 cents a gallon since Sept. 25, according to theWhen assessing underlying inflation trends, economists generally like to look at a measure that strips out energy and food prices, which tend to be volatile from month to month. headtopics.com
Average wage growth also declined to 4.4% in September, from a peak 9.3% in January 2022, according to Indeed data.