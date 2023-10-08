Here’s one big reason (among many) for continued U.S. support of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on Thursday. (Sergei Guneyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo/AP)Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) would like to see President Biden make an Oval Office speech explaining why the United States must continue to supply Ukraine with the weapons it needs to repel Russia’s barbarous invasion.

We hear about Ukrainian grain shipments being blocked, or Ukraine’s use of rail and roads instead, but not enough “big picture” attention is given to the staggering leverage Putin would have if he held an iron grip on Ukraine’s foodstuff exports.

The good news is that in recent weeks Ukraine has regained some of its ability to use its seaports for grain shipments — an option hugely preferable to the more limited overground methods. Russia’s Black Sea fleet has pulled back from its Crimean ports afterfrom Ukrainian drone and cruise missile attacks. Seaborne grain shipments have resumed, through what Ukraine calls a “humanitarian corridor. headtopics.com

Global grain prices “hit an all-time high in March 2022 in response to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine,” theThe CSIS report’s grim conclusion: “So long as Russia can manipulate Ukrainian agricultural exports, it can threaten Ukraine’s economy and global food security in order to achieve its political aims.

Putin must realize that with a stymied military, unable to mount a serious threat to world order short of employing nuclear arms, he must weaponize what he already has — oil and natural gas — and what he can seize by force: food. headtopics.com

The United States should, of course, care about food security across the globe. To repeat for the 100th time, the world is one market, for every product.The out-of-control immigration surge across an essentially nonexistent U.S. southern border is being driven in good part by economic desperation;is part of that calculation.

