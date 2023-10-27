Here's how you can help people impacted by the Maine mass shooting

The Maine Attorney General's Office told NBC10 Boston that people who wish to make a financial donation benefitting victims and their familiesDays after the worst mass shooting in Maine’s history, some communities remain on lockdown as law enforcement search for the shooter. Here’s how you can help.

The fund was launched by the Maine Community Foundation, and is accepting online donations and contributions by check. Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly

"This is one of Maine's great cities," Maine Community Foundation President and CEO Deborah Ellwood said."And to see us suffer like this is just there aren't words. It's just absolutely agonizing to see this kind of tragedy unfold.""We felt this is one thing we could do to step up and immediately be available to receive and distribute funds after this terrible tragedy," Ellwood said. headtopics.com

During Friday morning's news conference, Maine officials said they would be releasing information soon about the best places to donate money, as well as locations that people could get counseling and upcoming vigils. At last check, the Maine Department of Public Safety was not yet ready to release that information.

A former Auburn, Maine, resident, who moved to Florida, says one of her daughters made it out alive from Just-In-Time Recreation, but the other did not.which provides reimbursement for losses by people impacted by violent crime and their families headtopics.com

, is working to set up a Family Assistance Center, at which point in-person applications will be available. In response to the shootings, the American Red Cross provided 175 blood products to Maine hospitals, and is ready to supply more if they are needed.

Read more:

nbcchicago »

Maine shooting live updates: At least 18 killed in Lewiston, Maine, manhunt underway for suspectThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics Read more ⮕

At Least 16 Dead in Maine Shootings; Suspect at LargeSee multiple perspectives from The Maine Wire, News Center Maine, and NewsNatio at AllSides.com. Read more ⮕

News Center Maine Media Bias RatingLearn the AllSides Media Bias Rating of News Center Maine. AllSides rates the media bias of hundreds of news outlets, media sources and writers. Read more ⮕

Lewiston, Maine mass shooting kills at least 16: What we know todayRobert Card, a person of interest in the attack, was described as a firearms instructor and had been committed to a mental health facility. Read more ⮕

What we know about person of interest in mass shooting in Lewiston, MaineAuthorities have named a 40-year-old man called Robert Card a person of interest in Wednesday’s mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine. Read more ⮕

Victims of Lewiston, Maine mass shooting speak out after dozens shot: ‘I just feel numb’Witnesses recounted horror when a male suspect visited two locations in Lewiston, Maine, where he reportedly shot dozens of people. Authorities have named a person of interest. Read more ⮕