Airbnb is offering a two-night stay at Shrek's Swamp from Oct. 27-29 hosted by Donkey. Here's how to book it “I’m swamp-sitting while Shrek’s away this Halloween, and I’m absolutely delighted to invite you in for a fairytale stay,” the ogre’s noble steed and Airbnb host says in the listing . “Oh, and never mind the ‘BEWARE’ signs.

They’re probably for decoration.”

Pack up your onion carriage and travel deep into the forest to stay at Shrek’s humble and mud-laden abode. The property, owned and operated by Ardverikie Estate, is designed to look like Shrek’s Swamp from hit movie franchise “Shrek.”

Just hope the terrifying ogre doesn’t find out you’re crashing at his private home., up to three guests will enjoy several amenities and activities. You’ll get to “relax in the ambiance of ‘earwax candlelight,’ kick your feet up with a parfait, swap stories around the fire until late in the night and enjoy a stack of freshly made waffles in the morning.” headtopics.com

Guests will be able to “explore winding trails, stop at picturesque picnic spots under the endless conifer trees and unobstructed skies for stargazing,” according to the Airbnb listing.

Read more:

njdotcom »

Sleep like an ogre in Shrek’s swamp at this Scottish AirbnbStarting Oct. 13, fans of “Shrek” can book a free stay in a dazzling recreation of the character’s swamp home — this one located in the Scottish Highlands.

Airbnb Features Shrek's Swamp, Complete With Outhouse'Shrek' fans can visit a recreation of the ogre's iconic rustic swamp where they will help Donkey watch over the Airbnb rental

Airbnb Is Offering a Weekend Stay at Shrek’s SwampYou can officially spend the night at Shrek's Swamp, which is listed on Airbnb. Here's how to book your stay online.

Shrek's Ogre Swamp Is Now Available To Rent On AirbnbShrek has an enduring legacy.

DoorDash driver charged after mistakenly following GPS into swampThe unidentified Doordash driver was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle after driving his car into a swamp in Massachusetts.

National Security Falls Victim to the Swamp, IncompetenceIf you hold a position in the military or are an official carrying the public’s trust, you're compelled to exhibit unrelenting loyalty to the Constitution. Leadership at defense had better start evaluating the myriad of threats to our Constitution.

Donkey is hosting — and in the morning, he’s making waffles.

“I’m swamp-sitting while Shrek’s away this Halloween, and I’m absolutely delighted to invite you in for a fairytale stay,”

the ogre’s noble steed and Airbnb host says in the listing

. “Oh, and never mind the ‘BEWARE’ signs. They’re probably for decoration.”

Pack up your onion carriage and travel deep into the forest to stay at Shrek’s humble and mud-laden abode. The property, owned and operated by Ardverikie Estate, is designed to look like Shrek’s Swamp from hit movie franchise “Shrek.”

Just hope the terrifying ogre doesn’t find out you’re crashing at his private home., up to three guests will enjoy several amenities and activities. You’ll get to “relax in the ambiance of ‘earwax candlelight,’ kick your feet up with a parfait, swap stories around the fire until late in the night and enjoy a stack of freshly made waffles in the morning.”

Guests will be able to “explore winding trails, stop at picturesque picnic spots under the endless conifer trees and unobstructed skies for stargazing,” according to the Airbnb listing.

“Shrek’s Swamp is lovely. Just beautiful. The perfect place to entertain guests,” Donkey says. “You know what I like about it? Everything. The overgrown landscaping, the modest interiors, the nice boulders, all of it. I can’t wait for guests to experience this muddy slice of paradise for themselves.”

You will also “enjoy the ultimate privacy of Shrek’s trusted outhouse.” An on-site concierge will give you a tour of the property and arrange your meals after checking in.

While the stay is free, guests are responsible for their travel to and from Scotland.

Though Shrek may not be happy with you encroaching on his swamp, you’ll be paying it forward during your stay.in Edinburgh, Scotland. The charity organizes relaxing breaks and vacations for some of Scotland’s most vulnerable and disadvantaged children.