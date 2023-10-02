Here’s how much pizza the average person eats in one year

A state-by-state poll of 5,000 US adults found the average person can eat over half (five slices) of an entire pizza by themselves in a single sitting and eats pizza three times in any given month — an equivalent of 180 potential slices in a single year.

Pizza was also found to be the center of other celebrations and occasions, like Friday nights (64%), movie nights (64%), and graduations (57%). and conducted by OnePoll, the study revealed not only the nation’s best and worst toppings, but also unique insights on pizza-eating habits and what each state’s “perfect” pie looks like.

The study revealed not only the nation’s best and worst toppings, but also unique insights on pizza-eating habits and what each state’s “perfect” pie looks like.Meanwhile, the worst toppings are avocado (39%), mac and cheese (36%), eggplant (36%), pineapple (27%) and fried chicken (26%).

Delaware also stood out for a bizarre combination of hot sauce and olive oil drizzled on a ricotta-topped pie. “Pizza is an American staple and it’s no surprise that people prefer so many different variations of the delicious meal,” said Melodie Beal, Head of Culinary Product Development at Amazon Fresh Private Brands.

Read more:

nypost »

Listen Early to ‘This American Life’: The One Place I Can’t GoRegions we skirt in our private maps of the world.

Rep. Dan Kildee: GOP ‘soap opera’ in D.C. has ‘dire consequences’ for American peopleRep. Dan Kildee (D-MI) joins Charles Coleman. Jr. to discuss the root causes of the looming government shutdown and why the only viable solution is being obstructed by Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s own political machinations. “This is not a question as to whether the solution exists. The solution exists,” Kildee explains. “But let’s keep in mind why we are not able to get to that point… it’s because Kevin McCarthy himself changed the rules to the House [and] handed the most extreme members of Congress the ability to call a vote on his speakership. That is not something being done to him, that’s something he did to himself.” They also discuss the real-life implications of a shutdown for the American people. 'There's just so many dire consequences for the American people that it makes this clown show that we're witnessing so much more serious than what it looks like when it's viewed from Washington eyes,” Kildee says. “Out across the country, this is serious business. Republicans don't seem to get that. They think it's about Kevin McCarthy.'

I'm Curious If You Pronounce These Words More British Or AmericanDon't even get me started with Australian...(Or naurrrrr)!!!

Here's How American Shoppers Specced Out Their 2023 Toyota GR CorollasAfter a year on the market, Toyota discovered that GR Corolla buyers loved the optional packages, were tepid on the red paint, and were satiated with the hardcore Morizo Edition

Reward increases for information on American Elm restaurant double murder“Someone saw something, no matter how seemingly small.”

Pope Francis appoints 21 new cardinals — including an American — to help reform Catholic ChurchRobert Prevost, who was born in Chicago, is among the 21 new “princes of the church” that were elected by the pope to help govern the Catholic Church.

A state-by-state poll of 5,000 US adults found the average person can eat over half (five slices) of an entire pizza by themselves in a single sitting and eats pizza three times in any given month — an equivalent of 180 potential slices in a single year.

The study also revealed more Americans prefer frozen, ready-to-bake-at-home pizza (30%) than they do eating fresh pizza in a restaurant (26%) or even delivery pizza (16%). Perhaps that’s why nearly half (48%) prefer pizza hot and fresh out of the oven.

Of course, the nation’s fascination with pizza goes far: 74% would be satisfied eating it for any meal of the day and 69% actually like to eat it for breakfast. In fact, a quarter of people (25%) love pizza so much, they said they’d serve pizza at their wedding.

Pizza was also found to be the center of other celebrations and occasions, like Friday nights (64%), movie nights (64%), and graduations (57%). and conducted by OnePoll, the study revealed not only the nation’s best and worst toppings, but also unique insights on pizza-eating habits and what each state’s “perfect” pie looks like.

The nation’s “perfect” pizza is, on average: circular in shape (65%), thick crust (32%) and uses tomato sauce (61%). It’s then topped with mozzarella (59%), pepperoni (51%), sausage (42%), mushrooms (37%) and parmesan (37%).

Respondents said they also prefer their pie to come with parmesan (41%), red pepper flakes (32%), pepper (31%) or ranch (30%) on the side.

The study revealed not only the nation’s best and worst toppings, but also unique insights on pizza-eating habits and what each state’s “perfect” pie looks like.Meanwhile, the worst toppings are avocado (39%), mac and cheese (36%), eggplant (36%), pineapple (27%) and fried chicken (26%).

Some stand-out states that kick the norms include Georgia — preferring square pizza topped with hot sauce, Illinois — sworn to the classic deep dish using vodka sauce, New Hampshire — in love with bleu cheese and buffalo sauce toppings and Washington — a deep-dish-loving state with a liking for pesto sauce instead of tomato.

Arkansas was found to love cheese pizza the most: their perfect pie featured white cheese sauce, mozzarella, bleu cheese, and parmesan toppings and an extra layer of parmesan on top.

Delaware also stood out for a bizarre combination of hot sauce and olive oil drizzled on a ricotta-topped pie.

States Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, Missouri, Ohio and Utah all stood out as most likely to eat their pizza with a knife and fork.

And out of all the methods of receiving pizza, New Hampshire stood alone for preferring delivery over other options.

“Pizza is an American staple and it’s no surprise that people prefer so many different variations of the delicious meal,” said Melodie Beal, Head of Culinary Product Development at Amazon Fresh Private Brands. “We aid in that search for the perfect pizza by offering a wide selection of frozen pizzas, a rotating menu of fresh slices you can quickly grab or order ahead at the pizza counter, and all of the ingredients you’d need to make your own pizza online and in our stores.”

When eating leftover pizza, 35% prefer to reheat it up in the microwave. Another 30% prefer to reheat it in the oven and 18% like to eat it cold.

Of course, the nation’s fascination with pizza goes far: 74% would be satisfied eating it for any meal of the day and 69% actually like to eat it for breakfast. In fact, a quarter of people (25%) love pizza so much, they said they’d serve pizza at their wedding.Seven in 10 (72%) would likely get themselves a half-and-half pizza when they can’t decide on what toppings to get.

“Gone are the days of the regular cheese slice! It’s interesting how many people would prefer to get a half-and-half pizza pie because they crave more than one flavor or can’t come to a decision with friends or family members,” continued Melodie Beal. “Our customers can order a fully customized pie, down to the cheese and sauce, ahead of your shopping trip so everyone wins.” Alabama=circle shape, thick crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, pepper, parmesan

Alaska=circle shape, thick crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni, parmesan

Arizona=circle shape, thick crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, parmesan

Arkansas=circle shape, thick crust, white cheese sauce, topped with mozzarella, bleu cheese, parmesan, sausage, pepper, parmesan

California=circle shape, thick crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, pepperoni, salt

Colorado=circle shape, thick crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, parmesan

Connecticut=circle shape, thick crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, bleu cheese, ricotta, sausage, hot sauce

Delaware=circle shape, deep dish, white cheese sauce, topped with mozzarella, ricotta, pepperoni, hot sauce, olive oil

Florida=circle shape, thick crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, pepper

Georgia=square shape, thick crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, hot sauce

Hawaii=circle shape, thick crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, mushrooms, pepperoni, parmesan

Idaho=square shape, thin crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, mushrooms, parmesan, pepperoni, parmesan

Illinois=circle shape, deep dish, vodka sauce, topped with mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni, pepper

Indiana=circle shape, thin crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, parmesan

Iowa=circle shape, thin crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, parmesan

Kansas=circle shape, thin crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, parmesan

Kentucky=circle shape, thick crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, pepper

Louisiana=circle shape, stuffed crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, parmesan

Maine=circle shape, thin crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, mushrooms, pepperoni, parmesan

Maryland=circle shape, thick crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, mushrooms, sausage, pepperoni, red pepper flakes

Massachusetts=circle shape, thick crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, pepper

Michigan=circle shape, thick crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, parmesan

Minnesota=circle shape, thin crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, parmesan

Mississippi=circle shape, thick crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, ranch

Missouri=circle shape, deep dish, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, parmesan

Montana=circle shape, thin crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, mushrooms, sausage, parmesan

Nebraska=circle shape, thin crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, olives, mushrooms, sausage, pepperoni, parmesan

Nevada=circle shape, thin crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, ranch

New Hampshire=circle shape, deep dish, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, bleu cheese, pepperoni, buffalo sauce

New Jersey=circle shape, thick crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni, parmesan

New Mexico=circle shape, thin crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, mushrooms, pepperoni, parmesan

New York=square shape, thick crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, pepper

North Carolina=circle shape, thin crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, parmesan

North Dakota=circle shape, thin crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, mushrooms, sausage, pepperoni, parmesan

Ohio=circle shape, deep dish, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, parmesan

Oklahoma=circle shape, thin crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, parmesan

Oregon=circle shape, thin crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, mushrooms, pepperoni, parmesan

Pennsylvania=circle shape, thick crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, mushrooms, pepperoni, pepper

Rhode Island=circle shape, thick crust/thin crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, mushrooms, pepperoni, pepper

South Carolina=circle shape, thick crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni, parmesan

South Dakota=circle shape, thin crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, parmesan

Tennessee=circle shape, thin crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, parmesan

Texas=circle shape, thick crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, mushrooms, sausage, pepperoni, ranch

Utah=square shape, thick crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, bleu cheese, sausage, pepperoni, pepper

Vermont=circle shape, thin crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, onions,pepperoni, parmesan

Virginia=circle shape, thick crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni, parmesan

Washington=circle shape, thick crust/deep dish, pesto, topped with mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni, pepper

West Virginia=square shape, thick crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni, ranch

Wisconsin=circle shape, thin crust, tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, mushrooms, sausage, parmesan

Vividseats: Official Ticketing Partner of New York Post

Jets' upset bid sunk by QB's late fumble in heartbreaking loss in front of Taylor Swift

Retired couple spent almost 500 days at sea after booking 51 straight cruises because it's cheaper than retirement homeJets were livid over call that changed game

House GOP members seek to expel Matt Gaetz over ethics woes as he attempts to oust speaker: 'No one can stand him'

Taylor Swift shares a cozy hug with Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna, at Chiefs game

Valerie Bertinelli defends Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance: Not ‘a PR move’

Bill Maher Prods A Struggling Ron DeSantis During The Return of ‘Real Time’: “If The Campaign Was Going Well, You Wouldn’t Be On This Show”