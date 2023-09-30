Here's how El Niño will impact winter, including skiing and snowboarding plans

The latest El Niño means a winter that is warmer than usual for much of the north and wetter in Florida and New England, according to NOAA. The recurring weather phenomenon known as El Niño could mean greater rain amounts in Florida’s typical wet season, and still doesn’t preclude a freeze that could put citrus crops at risk.

The western Carolinas, too, could see greater-than-usual snow.

According to NOAA’s models, there is a 95% chance El Niño continues through the winter. Generally, whenever there is an El Niño pattern in place, the Northern U.S. has warmer winters, NOAA said. Parts of the Northwest, Mountain West and Great Lakes could see greater chances of below-normal precipitation and while a less-snowy winter can mean safer travel, it can hurt the precipitation build relied upon for a healthy crop-growing season later in 2024.

“Climate change will likely strengthen any ‘normal’ El Niño effects,” Dr. Stefan Schnitzer, professor of biological sciences Marquette University, told MarketWatch. “The increased global temperatures will add to the El Niño event, especially where rainfall increases.” headtopics.com

