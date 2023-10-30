Ironically, the source of this is here on Earth: Congress, which has the penny-wise but pound-foolish policy of trickling out space agency funding every year, hobbling many of NASA’s mission goals that require thinking past the usual two-year House or six-year Senate term. This has repercussions that can be felt across the solar system.

The first part is already underway. A decade-old Mars 2020 Science Definition Team report stated that using the Perseverance rover to collect samples from the planet’s surface would lower the cost of a future MSR mission. “Any version of a 2020 rover mission that does not prepare a returnable cache would seriously delay any significant progress toward sample return,” it noted. Heeding that advice, Perseverance was designed to collect those samples and has been doing so since 2021.

However, the 2023 independent review board put the kibosh on that, finding that this mission cannot be accomplished in the needed time frame for the available budget. Where does this leave the mission? Well, MSR could be canceled, but that is clearly the worst possible option. Given its importance scientifically—and, with all the time and money already invested, as well as the efforts undertaken by Perseverance—this isn’t something to be considered realistically. NASA could trim MSR’s budget, cutting costs, but at this point doing so in the current plan would do more harm than good. headtopics.com

The basic issue here is that NASA’s funding is a zero-sum game, so cost overruns in one mission will necessarily impact others. But that game of shuffling money wouldn’t be so dire if NASA very simply had a bigger overall budget. This would also fix many of the management problems pointed out in the 2023 MSR report, allowing NASA to hire more technical and administrative staff for the job.

United States Headlines Read more: sciam »

Oilers bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the FlamesThe Edmonton Oilers aim to stop a four-game losing streak when they play the Calgary Flames. Read more ⮕

Former Eagles quarterback, mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker, more help bring lights back to Olney stadiumDonations from former NFL quarterback Ron Jaworski and more helped a youth football stadium in Olney get their their lights back after more than 300 student-athletes were left in the dark since early October due to vandalism. Read more ⮕

See the Gaslight Anthem Bring 'History Books' to 'CBS Mornings'Fresh off the release of the Gaslight Anthem’s new album History Books, the New Jersey rockers appeared on CBS Mornings’ Saturday Session. Read more ⮕

Sicario 3 Looking To Bring Back Original Main Trio, Including Emily BluntProducers Molly Smith and Trent Luckinbill are looking to bring back the trio for Sicario 3, including Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin, and Benicio Del Toro. Read more ⮕

Bring Back Station WagonsJournal Editorial Report: The week's best and worst from Dan Henninger, Mary O’Grady and Kim Strassel. Images: Reuters/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg News Composite: Mark Kelly Read more ⮕

Trump Vows to Bring Back Travel Ban to Keep Terrorists OutAmid Israel's war on Hamas and an uptick of antisemitic hate against Jews, former President Donald Trump vowed to bring the travel ban of those from countries markedly in support of terrorist-designated organizations. Read more ⮕