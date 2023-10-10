Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, Tesla, Microsoft, Rivian, Amazon, Skechers, Block & more

Here are Tuesday's biggest calls on Wall Street: UBS upgrade Rivian to buy from neutral UBS said in its upgrade of the EV maker that it sees an attractive risk/reward." "We upgrade RIVN to Buy seeing an improved set-up, though our 12-month PT goes to $24 from $26." Read more about this call here.

"We upgrade EA to Buy as the balance of risk appears more favorable." Bank of America reinstates Northern Trust as buy Bank of America resumed coverage of Northern Trust and said the regional bank is "well positioned to navigate the cycle.

