Here are the ways a government shutdown can affect you

If House and Senate negotiators fail to reach a spending agreement, the federal government will run out of cash and shut down at midnight Saturday. National parks and monuments like the Statue of Liberty will be closed.More than 19,000 active duty service members in New York will go without pay if a shutdown occurs.

National parks and monuments will be closed, including Federal Hall, Gateway National Recreation Area, Governor’s Island and the Statue of Liberty.

19,300 active-duty members of the armed forced in New York would not be paid. They would likely be reimbursed after the shutdown ends. Federal employees assisting with illegal migrants in New York City will go unpaid, likely delaying work-authorization permits. Relevant staff at the Department of Labor may be furloughed.

Transportation Security Administration workers and air-traffic controllers will work without pay during the shutdown, creating a threat of workers not coming in and creating delays. During the 2019 shutdown, as many 170 TSA employees at JFK Airport called out each day. headtopics.com

City businesses seeking loans from the Small Business Administration will have to wait until the shutdown ends.

Read more:

nypost »

On The Brink Of Government Shutdown, Senate Set For Rare Saturday SessionThe Senate will be in for a rare Saturday session to advance its own bipartisan package.

Senate’s Cannabis Banking Bill Likely Won’t Get House OKThe banking committee of the U.S. Senate advanced a bill for federally regulated banks to serve cannabis businesses in states that allow the drug. It could...

Shutdown Looms as US Senate, House Advance Separate Spending PlansThe Democrat-led U.S. Senate forged ahead Thursday with a bipartisan stopgap funding bill aimed at averting a fourth partial government shutdown in a decade, while the House prepared to vote on partisan Republican spending bills.

McCarthy rejects Senate spending bill while scrambling for a House plan that averts a shutdownCongress is at a crossroads days before a disruptive federal shutdown.

McCarthy rejects Senate spending bill while scrambling for a House plan that averts a shutdownCongress is at a crossroads days before a disruptive federal shutdown.

McCarthy rejects Senate spending bill while scrambling for a House plan that averts a shutdownHouse Speaker Kevin McCarthy is digging in on his refusal to take up Senate legislation designed to keep the federal government fully running beyond midnight Saturday.