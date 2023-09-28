Here are the top 10 creators on the internet, according to Forbes

Forbes has released its list of top creators – 50 internet personalities who have earned an estimated $700 million combined. Here's how much the top 10 earned. Forbes has given each person on the list an"entrepreneurship score" from one to four based on how they earn their money – from traditional advertising to creating their own"companies, brands, and services," according to Forbes.

according to Forbes.Rivera has a presence on several social media platforms, with 96 million combined followers across his social pages, but his comedic TikTok is responsible for more than 50% of his total followers. Forbes says he makes money off of brand partnerships and his own company, Amp Studios. Rivera created the media company, which helps other creators develop content and a following, in 2017.

The creator, 25, has earned $17.5M, according to Forbes. He earned a three on Forbes' entrepreneurship score.With an estimated $25 million in earnings and 22 million combined followers, Rife earned a three on Forbes' entrepreneurship scale. The 28-year-old working comedian and actor found TikTok fame, which he used to branch out to live shows, selling 750,000 tickets to his international comedy tour and earning a Netflix special. The 22-year-old is a popular YouTuber with 27.9 million followers. Her content focuses on fashion and lifestyle, with a side of humor.

in various industries. The top creator list, however, is not just based on money — followers, engagement and other entrepreneurial activities are also taken into account.

She received a four on the entrepreneurship scale and has earned $20 million, according to Forbes.Tebele, 32, created the @F**kJerry meme account on Instagram, which has branched out to FJerryLLC, a media company that runs several different social media accounts, such as @DudeWithSign and @JerryNews, and developed the card game"What Do You Meme."

He has earned $30 million and was given a four on the entrepreneurship scale, Forbes says.Paul, 28, has earned $21 million and has amassed 74 million followers across platforms. The controversial creator began on Vine with his brother, Jake, and moved to YouTube, then a podcast. He has also signed contracts with UFC and WWE. He earned a four on Forbes' entrepreneurship scale.

Paul earned the No. 9 spot on Forbes' list of top-paid

, a list he and his brother, Jake, often appear on. The breakout TikTok star first gained widespread attention for her dancing videos on the platform. She continues to be the top female creator on TikTok and has brand deals with companies like Prada, according to Forbes. She and her family are also shooting the third season of their Hulu reality show, which she stars on alongside her parents and TikToker sister, Dixie.

At just 19 years old, D'Amelio has already earned $23 million and a four on Forbes' entrepreneurship scale. She is the only woman in the top 10 on Forbes' 2023 creator list. Her sister is No. 18 on the list this year. The comedic duo – Rhett James McLaughlin and Charles Lincoln"Link" Neal III – started posting comedy YouTube videos in 2006 and eventually developed a company, Mythical, which creates various YouTube series, podcasts and invests in other creators with their Creator Accelerator Fund.

They have made $35 million and earned a four on Forbes' entrepreneurship scale. The duo is also on Forbes' 2022 top-paid YouTuber list, the most recent. They are both 45.Like his older brother, the 26-year-old got his start on Vine and YouTube. He is now a boxer and was No. 46 on